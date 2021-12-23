Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

See Pics

December 23, 2021 12:30AM EST

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!

Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.

Tori Spelling & daughter Stella McDermott get together for a glam session (Sarah Krick).

“I’m so excited I discovered Petite ‘n Pretty for Stella this year,” Tori also wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the shoot. “[T]heir non-toxic, age appropriate shades are perfect for teens exploring makeup and will get them out of YOUR makeup drawer,” she added, sharing cute poses with her look-alike daughter, whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott, 54. In a later shot, the pair were almost like twins, both sporting a sand-colored hooded sweater and jeans, their light blond locks worn tousled and long.

Tori Spelling & Stella McDermott (Sarah Krick).

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also took to Instagram on June 9 to celebrate Stella becoming a teen, posting a touching tribute in honor of her “baby girl” hitting the major milestone. “My baby girl is 13 today…,” the actress wrote in her caption.

