tori-spelling’s-parents:-meet-the-‘90210’-star’s-hollywood-producer-dad-&-her-mom

From growing up a California rich girl to making waves in the teen soap airwaves, Tori Spelling has made a name for herself. Find out more here about her parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling, and how they shaped her life and experience in show business.

Actress Tori Spelling, 48, had an interesting, unique life growing up in Los Angeles, California with her two parents, Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling. The Beverly Hills 90210 star was the daughter of a multi-millionaire Hollywood producer and philanthropist mother, living out her childhood in a sprawling 56,500-square-foot mansion with her younger brother, Randy, as she entered show business in the shadow of her dad.

Although Tori definitely lived a charmed life growing up in “Spelling Manor” and making a name for herself on her own as an actress, she often had a strained relationship with her mother and didn’t have an exactly pleasant parting with her father after he died, as his multi-million-dollar estate was miserly divvied up between she and the rest of her family. Find out more below about Tori’s parents, Candy and Aaron, and see how she feels about them today.

Candy Spelling Tori, Aaron, and Candy Spelling (Featureflash Photo Agency).

Candy Spelling, née Carole Gene Marer, was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Beverly Hills, California. She was first married to Howard Frederick Leveson from 1963 till 1964, then married Tori’s father Aaron from 1968 until his death in 2006. The 76-year-old has served as a producer on Broadway, overseeing various productions like The Color Purple and The Iceman Cometh. Candy also wrote a a book, Stories From Candyland, in 2009, sharing details about her often troubled relationship with daughter Tori.

