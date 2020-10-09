tory-lanez-charged-in-megan-thee-stallion-shooting

Published Yesterday

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument that occurred while they were both driving in the same vehicle earlier this year, the Associated Press reports.

Lanez, 27, faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint, released on Thursday (October 8) states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, who suffered injuries to her feet after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

breaking: Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pic.twitter.com/eJw6rkvt95

Lanez reportedly fired four shots at Megan’s feet following an argument. He was arrested and charged for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, but was released after posting bond for $35,000. In August, the Los Angeles Times reported that the district attorney’s office was reviewing the possibility of bringing felony assault charges against the 27-year-old.

On August 21, Megan shared an emotional Instagram video where she named Lanez as the one who shot her and called him out for planting false stories in the media. She also seemingly referenced her ordeal during her appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

Lanez shared his side of the story via a poorly-timed album drop,

