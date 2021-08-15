track-star-cameron-burrell’s-cause-of-death-determined

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 14, 2021 / 08:41 PM

Track star Cameron Burrell died by suicide, a medical examiner ruled this week, reports say.

The cause of death for the 26-year-old godson of Olympic track and field legend Carl Lewis was listed as a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to TMZ. Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday (August 9), records indicate.

Burrell was a former University of Houston champion sprinter. According to KTRK, the university’s athletic department, where Burrell’s Olympic gold medal-winning father serves as the head track coach, made the initial announcement.

Burrell’s father, Leroy Burrell, released this statement:

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,”

Burrell is a former NCAA National Champion who was a sprinter from 2013 to 2018 on the university’s track and field team, according to KHOU.

Among his many achievements, Burrell was a First Team All-American three times during the indoor and outdoor seasons.

He also won the individual national championship in the 100-meter in 2018, equaling his father’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.

His father, Leroy, and mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, each won gold medals in track at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

