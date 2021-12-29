Celebrities

Trading Spaces' Sabrina Soto Is Engaged to Dean Sheremet: See Her Diamond Ring

by Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Sabrina Soto is heading down the aisle! The interior designer is engaged after boyfriend Dean Sheremet popped the question on her 46th birthday.

It looks like Sabrina Soto will soon be saying yes to the dress.

The Trading Spaces alum and interior designer is officially a bride-to-be after getting engaged to her boyfriend, chef Dean Sheremet, on Dec. 27—her 46th birthday. Sabrina took to Instagram a day after the proposal to share the happy news, posting a romantic selfie with Dean, 41, and a close-up of her David Alan engagement ring.

“I said absolutely,” she captioned the pictures, which were geotagged in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

Needless to say, her followers quickly flooded the comments section with well-wishes. “Ohhh yaaaa,” Sabrina’s former Trading Spaces co-star Ty Pennington—who got married in November—wrote, while Property Brothers‘ Jonathan Scott commented alongside a smiling emoji, “Congrats.”

Dean also shared the same photos on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Happy birthday SABRINA!”

“I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family,” the Eat Your Heart Out cookbook author, who is dad to 3-year-old son Atlas from his relationship with filmmaker Vanessa Black, added. “Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

Meanwhile, Sabrina shares 6-year-old daughter Olivia with ex Steve Grevemberg.

Sabrina and Dean first made their romance Instagram official in July, when they posted snapshots from their vacation in Mexico. At the time, Dean captioned a photo of himself snuggled up with the HGTV star,

