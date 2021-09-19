travis-barker-&-daughter-alabama,-15,-go-on-shopping-date-after-his-nyc-trip-with-kourtney-kardashian

See Pic

Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama were spotted doing a little shopping together while wearing casual outfits, including graphic shirts, days after he had an eventful time in the Big Apple.

Travis Barker, 45, recently spent some quality time with his daughter Alabama, 15, after making headlines for a fun trip in New York City with Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The doting dad was photographed walking behind the teen as she carried a shopping bag during a shopping trip that had him appearing relaxed. She wore a graphic black T-shirt, gray cropped leggings, and slip-on sandals during the outing while her dad wore a white graphic T-shirt that had the sleeves ripped off, ripped eggshell-colored jeans, and black sneakers.

Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker shopping together. (BACKGRID)

Alabama also made sure to stay safe by wearing a white face mask as her blonde locks were down and Travis added sunglasses to his look. It’s not clear what area the father and daughter were shopping in, but they walked by onlookers on the sidewalk after leaving the stores.

Travis’ outing with Alabama comes less than a week after he showed off his love with girlfriend Kourtney at the MTV Video Music Awards. The lovebirds showed up to the event and posed for pics while kissing on the red carpet, making a lasting impression. They both looked stylish in black outfits, including a black blazer and pants with spikes for Travis, and a black leather off-the-shoulder dress that tied in the front for Kourtney.

Travis Barker and Alabama Barker pose for a photo at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Before their NYC trip,

