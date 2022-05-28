Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian's Foot in New Wedding Photos

May 27, 2022
travis-barker-kisses-kourtney-kardashian's-foot-in-new-wedding-photos
Written by
0

Travis Barker got up close and personal with Kourtney Kardashian’s foot in new wedding photos taken by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. See the steamy shots.

Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s Foot in STEAMY Wedding Pics

Travis Barker can’t get his hands off Kourtney Kardashian’s little piggies. 

The Blink-182 rocker showed off his playful side in a carousel of wedding photos shared by his wife on May 27. The pictures, snapped by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, featured Travis and the Kardashians star packing plenty of PDA in their wedding reception outfits.

As the sequence of images goes, Travis is seen taking off Kourtney’s heels. The Poosh founder is then pictured leaning back and laughing as he puckers his lips to her foot. Toward the end of the photo series, Travis digs his head up the side of Kourtney’s leg to pull off her wedding garter with his teeth.

Kourtney wrote alongside the shots, “cheers to forever.”

In a Instagram post of his own, Travis shared sultry photos of himself and Kourtney making out in an elevator on their big day. The post, captioned “Love in the elevator,” proves Kravis just couldn’t keep their hands—and lips—off each other during their nuptials.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows in front of close friends and family—including Kourtney’s sisters Khloe KardashianKim KardashianKylie JennerKendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner—in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. Held at the Castello Brown, the ceremony came a week after the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Since getting hitched, 

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

watch-barack-obama’s-powerful-commencement-speech

Watch Barack Obama’s Powerful Commencement Speech

May 17, 2020
kim-kardashian-glows-in-beige-crop-top-by-pool:-‘sunday-in-my-skims’

Kim Kardashian Glows In Beige Crop Top By Pool: ‘Sunday In My Skims’

April 24, 2022
elon-musk-brings-his-mom,-not-new-gf,-to-the-met-gala-after-buying-twitter

Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

May 2, 2022