travis-barker-gifts-kourtney-kardashian-giant-disney-statues-&-roses-for-valentine’s-day

February 14, 2022 11:37PM EST

Travis Barker went big for his love, Kourtney Kardashian, on Valentine’s Day. Honestly, though, did we expect anything less?

Love is in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way possible, as Kourtney documented via her Instagram stories how her beau surprised her with giant Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues amid a slew of red roses and candles. The reality star shared a video of the lavish display on Monday with Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” playing in the background. So sweet!

Although Valentine’s Day is indeed the day for lovers, “Kravis” as they’re called, are known to basically have Valentine’s Day every day, often sharing PDA-filled photos and videos with their fans and shouting-out each other just because they’re so in love. In a recent Instagram post shared on Feb. 8, Kourtney took a “ride or die” ride in Travis’ Ford Bronco, which is decked out with stars on the interior roof. Kourtney captioned the series of sweet snaps, “Ride or Die” while moments after she shared the pics, Travis agreed, commenting back, “you are my ride or die forever.”

Kourtney also showed that she’s still a huge fan of her fiancé’s classic pop-punk band Blink-182. The 42-year-old reality star rocked a white t-shirt with an old photo of the band while she and Travis, 46, went out for a dinner date with her son Mason, 12, to Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Tuesday February 8.

The Poosh founder’s t-shirt was a plain white design as the old photo showcased Travis posed alongside Blink bassist Mark Hoppus and original singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge.

