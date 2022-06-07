travis-barker’s-unique-relationship-with-kourtney-kardashian’s-3-kids-revealed

View gallery

Image Credit: BACKGRID

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to enjoy their time as newlyweds, their blended family is growing closer than ever! “Kourtney has gotten so close with his children. She would never want to take the place of their real mom [Shanna Moakler] and she isn’t trying to, but there is nothing that she wouldn’t do for those kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” the source continued. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”

Reign Disick with Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at their Italian wedding (BACKGRID).

In addition to working on bringing their families closer than ever, “Kravis,” as their lovingly called, are also looking for a new family home. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the insider shared.

“This would be their forever family home. They would also want to have a place where they could have a baseball field for [Kourtney’s youngest son] Reign, 7, as well as other amenities for Travis, such as a complete skate park.”

Kourtney Kardashian out with Travis Barker and her daughter Penelope Disick (BACKGRID). » Read Full Article