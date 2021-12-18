travis-barker-seductively-sucks-kourtney-kardashian’s-toes-as-she-says-it’s-‘extra-good’

See Pic

December 18, 2021 6:46PM EST

Travis Barker took to Instagram to share a cheeky photo of himself holding his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian’s foot up to his mouth as a lit Christmas tree could be seen in the background.

Travis Barker, 46, is letting all his social media followers know what he wants for Christmas this year and it has to do with his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian! The Blink 182 drummer shared a PDA-filled photo of him holding up the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s foot up to his mouth while they both wore red and black leopard print pajamas. A lit Christmas tree could be seen in the background, giving the photo a holiday vibe.

“All I want for Christmas 🎄,” Travis wrote in the caption for the post. His followers quickly responded with lighthearted words, including Kourtney. “You’ve been extra good,” she flirted back along with a red heart emoji.

Others complimented their fun-loving relationship and wrote comments like, “happy feet” and “hope you both and the families have a lovely Christmas 🎄 😊.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cute on a red carpet. (Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Before they showed off their latest flirty exchange, a source told us that Kourtney is planning on getting special gifts for Travis and his kids, Alabama,15, Atiana, 22, and Landon, 18, this Christmas.

“Last year, Travis and Kourtney spent Christmas together while exchanging gifts for themselves and all the kids. And this year will be no different,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago. Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama,

» Read Full Article