security-guard-at-travis-scott’s-astroworld-festival-pricked-in-neck-with-needle

Breaking News

November 6, 2021 6:10PM EDT

Eight people have died and hundreds have been injured after a crowd surged towards the stage at Travis Scott’s now-canceled Houston music festival.

UPDATE 6PM: At lease one person at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival injected with something by an unknown, “needle” authorities have confirmed. Houston police chief Troy Finner said the security guard was revived with Narcan — a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses. He told the media that the star-studded concert “is now a criminal investigation that is going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics.” The police chief explained, “He was reaching over to restrain or grab a citizen and he felt a prick in his neck.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival has ended in tragedy, with eight people confirmed dead and hundreds left injured. It came after a massive stampede at the November 5 event held at NRG Park in Travis’ native Houston. Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the worst incident occurred around 9:15 pm, when around 50,000 surged towards the stage. “The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” he told CNN.

Travis Scott at Astroworld. Image: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” he continued. “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation.” At the time of the surge, Travis was on stage with surprise guest Drake. Festival organizers stopped the show when it became clear that multiple people were hurt, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

» Read Full Article