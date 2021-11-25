astroworld:-family-of-14-year-old-sues-travis-scott-amid-$2-billion-worth-of-other-lawsuits

Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others have been sued following the crowd surge at Astroworld that left ten people dead. The latest lawsuit comes from the parents of a 14-year-old boy killed at the event.

What was supposed to be a celebration of music turned into a tragic nightmare. Scores were injured, and eight people were left dead after a deadly crowd surge during the first night of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Authorities are still figuring out exactly what happened, what could have been done to prevent this, and who is accountable for this horrific tragedy. As those investigations continue, survivors and victims have begun to file legal action against Travis and the concert. Here’s what has happened so far.

What Happened At Astroworld? Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Ten people were killed, and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge at Astroworld on Friday, Nov. 5. Around 50,000 people attended the show at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Around 9:30 pm local time, roughly when Travis Scott took the stage for his headlining set, the crowd pressed to the front of the stage.

“As soon as [Travis] jumped out on the stage, it was like an energy took over, and everything went haywire,” concertgoer Niaara Goods told the Associated Press. “All of a sudden, your ribs are being crushed. You have someone’s arm in your neck. You’re trying to breathe, but you can’t.” The AP also reports that “audience members said barricades erected near the stage and to separate different sections of ticket holders prevented fans from escaping.” Harrowing footage of the chaos shows concert attendees begging for the show to stop, claiming that people were dead and dying.

» Read Full Article