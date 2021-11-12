travis-scott-astroworld-lawsuits-may-cost-‘hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars’,-texas-attorney-says

Texas attorney John Werner details the criteria that must be met in order for Travis Scott to be held liable in the tragic deaths of 9 concertgoers.

Travis Scott, 30, may be facing “hundreds of millions” of dollars in damages stemming from lawsuits that were and are being filed against him and other parties, following the horrific AstroWorld festival tragedy that left nine people dead in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 5. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Texas-based attorney John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn revealed that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and victims are compensated. Although attorney Werner is currently not representing anyone who was at the event, he insisted that his counterparts who are have a “very strong” case. But there are many factors that will come into play before an award amount is decided.

“For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance. It is possible that he had a contract that said he is the only one who can stop the show. Perhaps the contract that he signed said that only the security could stop the show, or the contract could have stated that the promoter was the only one who could stop the show,” attorney Werner said. Even though it’s still unclear who is at fault, Travis, rapper Drake, 35, and LiveNation an NRG Park, among others, are being named in the suits brought on by families of the deceased and those who were injured. HollywoodLife spoke to attorney Werner, who gave great insight into why Travis may or may not be forced to shell out a fortune to those who nearly lost their lives, as well as the families of the deceased.

