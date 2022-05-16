travis-scott-takes-stage-at-bbmas-for-1st-tv-performance-since-astroworld-tragedy

Travis Scott, 31, performed in an arresting haze of icy white at the BBMAs on Sunday evening in Las Vegas. The rapper looked decidedly chill while performing “MAFIA” and “Too Much Power” alongside sexy, writhing background performers in white outfits and furs. Travis stepped onto the carpet on May 15 ahead of the show, bringing back his signature laid-back style in a casual dark suit alongside girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner, 24, who rocked a stunning blue skin-tight gown. In a surprise appearance, their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined the couple wearing a one-sleeved white mini dress and white high top sneakers!

Travis Scott onstage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. (NBC)

Travis is slowly returning to major stages after the Astroworld music festival tragedy on November 5 that ended in the deaths of 10 people and resulted in serious injuries for many more. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, who insisted he didn’t know about the tragedy until after the show was over, has faced massive public scrutiny, celebrity criticism, and legal consequences, including multiple lawsuits, since November.

As a result, the star has stayed largely out of the spotlight. Travis notably missed the premiere of The Kardashians on on April 7, leaving new mom Kylie to face the cameras on her own. Travis will appear on the show itself alongside Kylie. He “thought it was best” if he didn’t attend the premiere, given the tragic circumstances, a source told us last month.

“Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be.

