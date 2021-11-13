travis-scott-hasn’t-left-houston-home-since-astroworld-tragedy:-‘he’s-devastated,’-his-lawyer-reports

News

November 12, 2021 11:05PM EST

Per Travis Scott’s lawyer, the rapper has reportedly been keeping to himself in his Houston home, not leaving since the ‘devastating’ events of last weekend’s Astroworld.

After the disastrous events that rocked Travis Scott‘s Astroworld event in Houston on Nov. 5, where nine people died and many were injured, the rapper has reportedly hidden away inside his home in the area, “devastated” by the tragedies. Speaking with TMZ on Nov. 12, Travis’ attorney, Ed McPherson, discussed the issue at hand, giving more details about how the “Antidote” rapper is handling the situation.

“The fact that it did happen to Houston which he loves and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” the lawyer told the outlet. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” McPherson went on to say that Travis is mainly concerned about “the families” and is focusing on “healing” for them. “I don’t think Travis is thinking [about] performing at this point,” he continued. “That’s the last thing on his mind right now.”

Travis Scott (BACKGRID)

Since the tragedy, Travis’ home has been under constant security, with his team quickly escorting the rapper’s attorney into the home. Not too long after the event, the victims’ families and many attendees have filed numerous lawsuits against the 30-year-old. There have also been lawsuits filed against LiveNation, the venue, and rapper Drake, who made an appearance during Travis’ set. Prior to this event, Travis also faced charges for “reckless” behavior at past performances.

Travis Scott (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)



