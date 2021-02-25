travis-scott-says-daughter-stormi-inspires-his-music

Published 15 hours ago

Travis Scott’s biggest musical inspiration is his daughter Stormi Webster.

Speaking with Sin City director Robert Rodriguez for the latest issue of i-D Magazine, the 28-year-old Houston rapper described being a dad and how it helps him be creative.

“Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration,” Scott said in the interview published on Tuesday (February 23). Scott and his ex Kylie Jenner co-parent their 3-year-old daughter.

“Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid,” Scott continued. “She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast.”

Scott added that Stormi is beginning to notice herself in videos of the musician’s concerts. “I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her,” he said. “More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly.”

He added: “Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like… I love that.”

Read the full interview here.

Photo: Carla Speight/Getty Images

