travis-scott-sued-over-“predictable-and-preventable”-astroworld-tragedy-that-left-8-dead

A lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott and several other organizers following the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.

The musician, as well as the entertainment company Live Nation and organizers ScoreMore and ASM Global, are being sued by concertgoer Manuel Souza, who attended the Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5 that left eight people dead, including one as young as 14, and 25 people hospitalized, police previously confirmed.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Harris County District Court and obtained by E! News, the tragic event was “predictable and preventable.”

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants would “ensure a safe, secure, and positive environment” for everyone in attendance, but that a “motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun.”

According to the docs, Manuel “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.”

The “plaintiff’s injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of defendants’ conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier,” the lawsuit states.

Manuel’s attorney, Steve Kherkher of the firm Kherkher Garcia, issued a statement to E! News on Sunday, Nov. 7, stating in part, “As proud residents of Houston, we are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night…[Travis Scott] and those who promoted and supported this concert must take responsibility for their heinous actions.”

