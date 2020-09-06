treat-yourself-to-sephora's-labor-day-2020-deals

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With the upcoming three day weekend, you have all the more time to shop, and Sephora has some great deals going on. You can find steep discounts on your favorite brands like Marc Jacobs, Too Faced and more right now.

Below, shop some of our favorite sale finds from Sephora, from perfumes to eyeshadows. You can also currently get free shipping on all orders using the code FREESHIP, plus extended returns.

Marc Jacobs Beauty 3-Piece Eye Bestsellers Set

If you’ve been wanting to try out Marc Jacobs makeup, here’s your perfect chance to do so. You’ll receive a Petite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, a Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon

and a Petite Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in this bestsellers set.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

Invest in a new curling iron with this wand set that comes with three different barrels. You can achieve so many looks.

Givenchy Dahlia Divin Eau de Parfum

This warm and spicy fragrance is a great buy for fall. It has notes of white orange blossom tea, apricot, jasmine and white musk.

Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder – Peaches and Cream Collection

How sweet is the packaging of this setting powder? It’s mattifying and a has a universal peach tint to brighten your skin.

KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

You’re getting a great deal on these liquid lipsticks.

» Read Full Article