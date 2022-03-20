trevor-noah-says-kanye-west-should-be-counseled,-not-canceled-after-grammys-and-instagram-bans

Kanye West DROPPED From Grammys Lineup

Trevor Noah wants to clarify his stance on Kanye West following recent controversy.

After the news of the rap artist’s recently Grammys performance ban amid “concerning” online behavior and a 24-hour suspension from Instagram for directing a racial slur at the Daily Show host, the comedian, who is hosting the upcoming music award ceremony, issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, March 20.

“I said counsel Kanye,” Noah wrote, “not cancel Kanye.”

The tweet from the host, who has spoken out against “cancel culture” before and has himself faced criticism over some past jokes, comes a day after Kanye’s rep confirmed to E! News a March 18 report from The Blast, which quoted sources close to Ye as saying that the Donda rapper’s team was told over the phone that evening that he was pulled from the lineup of performers for the Grammys due to his “concerning online behavior.”

E! News has reached out for comment from the Recording Academy, the group behind the ceremony, about the cancellation and about Noah’s tweet but has not heard back. Kanye’s rep also had no immediate comment about the host’s recent remarks.

A source close to Noah reiterated to E! News that the host himself “never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing” at the award show, in which the rapper is nominated for five honors.

“He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram,” the source added. “The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous.”

Getty Images

Last week,

» Read Full Article