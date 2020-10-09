trey-songz-reveals-precious-moments-with-his-baby-boy-noah,-1,-in-new-music-video-for-‘i-know-a-love’

Watch

October 9, 2020 2:00AM EDT

Welcome home, Trey Songz. Fans are celebrating Trey’s new album, ‘Back Home,’ which arrived with a very special music video starring none other than Trey’s baby boy!

Though COVID-19 has put a lot of music on hold, Trey Songz didn’t let the disease – one he himself contracted – stop him from dropping his eighth studio album. Trey, 35, released Back Home, on Oct. 9, which was filled with 22 tracks of classic, good-for-the-soul R&B. As an added surprise, Trey dropped a music video for track No. 21, “I Know A Love,” dedicated to his one-year-old son Noah Neverson whom he shares with Caro Colon. The visuals were a montage of videos and photos revealing sweet moments between the son and father, like their cuddle sessions and many fun hangouts.

The fact that @TreySongz gave his son a writing credit on every song is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 boy gonna have a bag before he can talk.

— Maserati Maine 🕊 (@maserati_maine) October 9, 2020

Trey further proved that he’s the best dad ever by giving his one-year-old a songwriting credit on every single track on his new album, which a few fans pointed out on Twitter! “The fact that @TreySongz gave his son a writing credit on every song is [fire emojis] boy gonna have a bag before he can talk,” one fan tweeted. Trey’s baby boy actually made his music video debut in the visuals for the album’s title track “Back Home,” Trey’s collaboration with Summer Walker that details a complicated romance, one that brings “happiness and pain.” The video was released in April, and was filmed amid quarantine — you can watch it below.

» Read Full Article