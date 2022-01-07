tristan-thompson-purposely-benched-by-sacramento-kings-amid-baby-drama:-it’s-a-‘distraction’

Exclusive

January 7, 2022 12:34AM EST

Tristan Thompson’s coaches were ‘well aware’ of his baby drama with ex-fling Maralee Nichols, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan Thompson was purposely benched during his last NBA game as a result of his “distracting” baby drama with Maralee Nichols. The 30-year-old Sacramento King confirmed that he is the father of Marlaee’s son on Jan. 3 after denying — after denying paternity — and was set to play the Los Angeles Lakers just a day later on Jan. 4.

“Tristan’s coaches were well aware of the news that was out there on him and decided that playing him in LA of all places would have been a bad idea,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Toronto-born star didn’t play during the game at all, which the Lakers ended up wining with a score of 122 – 114. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan after the game, holding up his No. 13 jersey for cameras to see.

Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a third child. (Brian To/Shutterstock)

“They didn’t want the distraction to take over the game,” the insider added. “Sacramento still lost to the Lakers, but it was decided before the game that it would be best that he didn’t play, and they moved forward with that plan and expect it to be forgotten by the end of the week and everyone can move on at least when it pertains to on court NBA situations.”

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan had fathered a third child,

