tristan-thompson-confirms-maralee-nichols’-baby-is-his:-‘khloe,-you-don’t-deserve-this’

January 3, 2022 9:15PM EST

Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after revealing that his paternity test results show he IS the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Tristan Thompson just confirmed that Maralee Nichols‘ newborn baby boy is his son. He took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Aside from Maralee, Tristan’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian may be the one most affected by the NBA player’s latest scandal, which is why he immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to The Kardashians star. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe, who Tristan shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with, has yet to respond to Tristan’s heartbreaking message, but HollywoodLife reached out to her rep for a comment, and we did not receive an immediate response.

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian out for a night on the town (Shutterstock).

Tristan’s reveal comes one month after Daily Mail exposed his months-long affair with Maralee Nichols.

