tristan-thompson-shares-cryptic-message-about-letting-the-past-“guide-you”-amid-paternity-drama

Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Met Son

Tristan Thompson is looking toward the future.

As the Chicago Bulls player’s paternity drama with Maralee Nichols continues to play out publicly, he shared a cryptic message to his Instagram Story on March 16.

“Let the past guide you rather, than making you feel guilty,” the message read. “Let the future excite you, rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.”

Though it’s unclear what prompted Tristan’s latest post, it comes more than a month after Maralee—who gave birth to the NBA player’s third child, Theo Thompson, in December—alleged that he was not supporting their son.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” Maralee’s rep said in a statement to E! News on Feb. 15, refuting a report that he was allegedly paying her $40,000 a month. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance. In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”

At the time the child was conceived—which Maralee stated was during Tristan’s 30th birthday in March 2021—the former NBA champion, 31, was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, who is the mother of his 3-year-daughter, True Thompson.

Instagram

Maralee has since filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan seeking pregnancy- and birth-related expenses. She also requested full legal and physical custody of Theo, though, she wants Tristan to be given visitation rights.

