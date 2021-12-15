tristan-thompson-says-relationship-with-ex-fling-maralee-nichols-was-‘based-on-sex’

News

December 15, 2021 1:23AM EST

New court documents reveal Tristan Thompson conceding his relationship with Maralee Nichols was a three-month relationship ‘based on sex.’

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, has apparently admitted to his hooking up with Maralee Nichols as actually a three-months-long sexual affair at hotels, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Tristan had already admitted to sleeping with the Texas trainer, but the paternity test she ordered for the baby boy she welcomed Dec. 1 has not yet been confirmed to be Tristan or not.

New information, however, has been revealed via court documents, which explain that while Tristan first shared that he had sex with the trainer several times around his 30th birthday in March (around the time he was dating Khloe), he’s now conceding that he and Maralee met up numerous times over three months for sexual encounters.

Tristan Thompson at the ESPY Awards (Brian To/Shutterstock).

The court documents further indicated that Tristan communicated with Maralee via Snapchat under the username “blkjesus00” to discuss when and where they would meet up for sex. Maralee currently wants the paternity suit to be handled in California — alleging the pair met and often hooked up in California — while Tristan desires for it to be situated in Houston, Texas, where he would pay less child support. Maralee also alleges Tristan offered her $75,000 in hush money to cover up the details and get an abortion.

“Contrary to Petitioner’s many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship,” Tristan stated in the latest court filing. “We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13,

