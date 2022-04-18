Menu
Tristan Thompson’s Newborn Son Rocks Matching PJs With Mom Maralee Nichols On Easter

April 18, 2022
Tristan Thompson‘s tiny son Theo had a snuggly Easter with mom Maralee Nichols, who dressed the five-month-old tot in Peter Rabbit PJs for an extra sweet Instagram post on April 17. “Happy Easter,” Maralee wrote in the caption, alongside a simple white heart emoji. Maralee posted two tender photos of her cradling baby Theo — in one, she smiles at the camera, and in the other, she holds him with a thoughtful expression. In the photos, Maralee’s makeup highlights her perfectly loving expression, and her hair falls in natural waves past her shoulders.

The 31-year-old fitness model gave birth to the NBA pro’s third child on December 3, 2021. Tristan initially denied that the baby was his he was his — he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson, when news about Maralee’s pregnancy broke. Tristan ultimately confirmed paternity of baby Theo in January 2022, apologizing and taking responsibility. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote via Instagram stories on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

But Maralee claims he still hasn’t paid her any support for Theo. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son.  He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Maralee’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement in February 2022. 

