Trump Dragged For Vowing To Create Park With Statues Of U.S. Heroes: ‘Just What America Needs’

President Donald Trump, addressed the strength of America in his speech and revealed that he is creating a “national garden” that will feature statues of American “heroes”, which brought on a lot of Twitter reactions that poked fun at the project while others urged him to make it about the large impact of COVID-19. “Won’t do anything about the Coronavirus, but will build a park of statues,” one Twitter user wrote while another joked that “The National Garden Of American Heroes” will feature “Kid Rock, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Ted Nugent.”

“How about a national garden dedicated to all the Americans lost to COVID-19? #ExecutiveOrder,” another tweet read while a third asked, “The national garden of American heroes? WTH is this trivial sh*t? How about focusing on a pandemic that has already killed 129,000 Americans.” Another user got sarcastic when they wrote, “Just what Americans need right now: a statue park.”

In addition to announcing the future park, Trump talked about the various important monuments throughout the country, including Mount Rushmore, and vowed that it will “never be desecrated” like some of the other monuments that have been vandalized in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

