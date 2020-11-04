trump-falsely-claims-he-won-election-&-threatens-to-get-supreme-court-to-stop-counting-votes

Breaking News

November 4, 2020 3:17AM EST

Donald Trump prematurely declared that he won the 2020 election while it was still being counted, and threatened to demand the Supreme Court stop counting ‘fraud’ votes.

Nearing 3:00am ET on Election Night, Donald Trump declared the 2020 presidential election a sham, and vowed to get the Supreme Court to intervene immediately. The president, 74, insisted in a rambling speech at the White House that he had already won the election, and alleged that the Democrats were falsifying votes to give Joe Biden the win. His solution? Demand that polling stations stop counting ballots and committing “a major fraud on our nation.”

“This is a major fraud on our nation … so we’ll going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.” — Trump is counting on SCOTUS to help him steal the election pic.twitter.com/MHF60tszkN

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

Trump started off by naming a list of states where he had already won, like Texas, and expressed confusion about why results weren’t declared in others. That’s easy: they just haven’t yet. At the time of his speech, a staggering number of votes had not been tabulated yet in the United States. Biden was slightly ahead of Trump, 238 to 218 electoral votes. “All of the sudden, everything just stopped,” the president said. “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to the country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.

“So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation,” Trump continued. “We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court.

