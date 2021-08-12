two-hip-hop-artists-tied-to-wu-tang-clan-killed-in-shooting

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 11, 2021 / 09:04 PM

Two members of a Hip Hop group affiliated with Wu-Tang Clan were reportedly shot and killed in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday (August 10).

Relatives identified the two rap artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu. According to Oregon Live, the Portland police identified the two men as 45-year-old David Turner and 42-year-old Odion Turner, who are cousins.

The news outlet reports the shooting occurred at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northeastern portion of Portland. Four others were wounded, including one person who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the later Wu-Tang legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, took to his Instagram on Tuesday and wrote about his cousins.

“Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood bonds. My Two Older cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Police have released few details of the circumstances of the shooting. Oregon Live reports surveillance footage provided to them shows nearly 20 gunshots ringing out in the street and a car speeding away.

