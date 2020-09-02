tyler-perry-is-officially-a-billionaire

Published 15 hours ago

Tyler Perry is officially a member of the Three Comma Club.

According to Forbes, the actor and entrepreneur is now worth a billion dollars. The publication arrived at the conclusion by breaking down Perry’s assets, including $300 million in cash and investments, a content library worth $320 million, his sprawling Atlanta studio and multiple personal properties.

The mogul joins a group of Black billionaires that includes Robert F. Smith, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, David Stewart, Jay-Z and perhaps Kanye West.

Phew! Congratulations are in order to Mr. Perry!

Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

