tyler-perry-played-a-role-in-meghan's-royal-escape

Meghan Markle detailed her harrowing experience as a short-lived member of the Royal Family to Oprah Winfrey during an exclusive interview broadcast by CBS on Sunday night. And there was one person who played an unexpected supporting role in the story: Tyler Perry.

Markle shared with Winfrey that the media mogul offered Markle, her husband Prince Harry and their infant son Archie his home and a full security detail when they first moved to America. While Perry is known for his generosity, this news is especially shocking considering the Royal Family rescinded the child’s security despite the fact that the couple were under a significant threat level.

Twitter was abuzz about Perry’s generosity, and the Royal Family’s callousness:

The Queen rescinded security for Harry and Meghan, despite the threat level to both of them, so Harry decided they had to leave Canada because the lockdown was imminent. So they went to the US and Tyler Perry offered them a safe house and security. Wow.#OprahMeghanHarry

TYLER PERRY OFFERED THEM HIS HOME AND SECURITY!!!

Tyler Perry always has his purse open ready to serve others! #OprahMeghanHarry

Tyler Perry offering Prince Harry and Meghan refuge from the monarch just became my favorite Tyler Perry fun fact lmao

Tyler Perry is the unlikely hero of the evening.

Meghan is THE hero of the evening. Tyler is the one we didn’t see coming.

