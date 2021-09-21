tyler-perry-reacts-to-kim-kardashian’s-met-gala-look

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 / 08:50 PM

Tyler Perry had a hilarious take on Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit.

In a clip posted to his social media, Perry transforms into his famous character and alter-ego Madea, to comment on the head to toe (literally) black Balenciaga ensemble.

“I’m not talking to Kardashenen no more. See, I knew something was wrong this why I can’t mess with her, that Kim,” said Perry, evoking Madea’s voice.

He added: “She gon’ ask me ‘what you wearing?’ And I told her what I was wearing and I described it to her and everything. She said ‘oh, wow. That’s hot.’ Right! And then you know what she did? Stole what I was gon’ d*mn put on.”

This year’s Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

