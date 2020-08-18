tyler-perry-to-receive-2020-governor's-award-at-emmys

Published Just now

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, alongside The Perry Foundation, have been selected as recipients of the Television Academy’s 2020 Governors Award.

Perry will be awarded for his achievements in the TV industry and his commitment to giving opportunities to underrepresented communities through The Perry Foundation programs which are dedicated to employment, engagement, inclusion, and philanthropic initiatives, Deadline reports.

RELATED: Tyler Perry To Pay For Funeral Of The Little Girl Fatally Shot Near Rayshard Brooks’ Memorial

“I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” said Perry. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Gives Away 1,000 Gift Cards To Atlanta Residents

Perry’s history of philanthropic works has supported charities including Global Medical Relief Fund, Charity Water, Feeding America, Covenant House, Hosea Feed the Hungry, Project Adventure and Perry Place. The Perry Foundation also assisted in rebuilding communities affected by 2010 earthquakes in Haiti, Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Perry will receive the Emmy award on September 20 during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on ABC.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET. » Read Full Article