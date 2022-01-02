ulta's-jumbo-love-sale-event:-save-big-on-must-have-jumbo-sized-hair-care-products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love shopping jumbo-sized products (who doesn’t?), we’ve got an amazing sale that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

From now until Jan. 22, Ulta is holding its bi-annual Jumbo Love Sale Event, and you can save big on jumbo-sized shampoo, conditioner and more from must-have brands like Redken, Biolage, Curlsmith and Joico. In addition to that, you can also save 15% on select curl brands and new launches from Kristin Ess, PATTERN, Pureology and more.

Since jumbo-sizes typically offer more product for less, you’ll be saving even more when you shop right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can score during Ulta’s Jumbo Love Sale Event. Check those out below.

Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redken’s All Soft Conditioner will detangle, moisturize and leave your hair feeling soft and silky. As one Ulta shopper wrote, “I have tried other products including Chi, Wen, Biosilk, Nexxus, and Paul Mitchell, and I keep coming back to Redken All Soft.” You can score the jumbo-sized conditioner for $30 right now.

Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Souffle

This curl defining styling souffle is a styling gel that works for all curl types. It traps moisture, reduces frizz, and will leave your hair bouncy and shiny. Right now, it’s on sale for $30.

American Crew Firm Hold Styling Gel

American Crew’s firm hold styling gel is infused with natural ingredients like Vitamin B5 to add shine and make hair look thicker.

