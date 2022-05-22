ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-$9-deals-from-wella,-bosleymd,-and-croc-today-only

Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on Wella the Brilliance Products, BOSLEYMD, and the CROC Classic Black Titanium 1.5″ Flat Iron. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

Wella the Brilliance Products

The Wella the Brilliance Products are on sale for 50% off today. There are so many great products catering to different levels of hair thickness. This mask is an intensive treatment for coarse hair, which protects and enhances color, prevents color from fading, and protects against environmental aggressors, according to the brand.

CROC Classic Black Titanium Flat Iron

Get a $75 discount on the CROC Classic Black Titanium 1.5″ Flat Iron today only. This iron had 17 temperature options and it uses a negative ion generator to seal cuticles and prevent hair damage,

