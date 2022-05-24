ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-$8-deals-from-t3,-briogeo,-and-tangle-teezer-today-only

Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on the Briogeo Healthy Hair Foundations Starter Kit, T3 Convertible Products, and Tangle Teezer Ultimate Stylers. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

T3 Convertible Products

You cannot miss these 50% off deals on the T3 Convertible Products. Just buy one convertible base, and you can switch out the different barrel shapes and sizes to create different looks. You can pick and choose which ones are your favorites and save storage space since you’ll only have one base.

A fan of the T3 Convertible line said, “I have as straight hair as they come. Used every curling iron in the market.

» Read Full Article