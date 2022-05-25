ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-$8-deals-from-igk,-grow-gorgeous,-and-naturelab-tokyo-today-only

Getty Images

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on the IGK Extra Love Shampoos and Conditioners, NatureLab Tokyo Shampoos and Conditioners, and Grow Gorgeous Products. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

IGK Extra Love Shampoos and Conditioners

IGK Extra Love Shampoos and Conditioners are just what you need if you think your hair needs a boost in volume and fullness. This duo hydrates your hair without weighing it down. According to the brand, the formula “fortifies the weakened hair fibers” to soften your strands.

An Ulta shopper raved, “This shampoo smells amazing and adds volume to my straight, very thin hair. I can absolutely tell the difference when I use this Vs. other shampoos I rotate in and out of my hair care routine.

