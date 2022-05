ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-$8-deals-from-drybar,-kristin-ess,-sexy-hair,-and-more-today-only

Getty Images

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on the Kristin Ess NANOBLACK 1.25″ Curling Iron, Sexy Hair Powder Play Products, Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, Billy Jealousy Products, 18.21 Man Made Products, and STMNT Grooming Goods Wax Powder.

Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Get a salon-level blowout at home with the Drybar The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush. This easy-to-use tool allows you to dry your hair and style it at the same time. This brush has frizz-reducing technology and adds shine to your hair, according to the brand.

An Ulta shopper said,

