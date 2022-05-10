ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-get-this-eva-nyc-conditioner-with-13,500+-5-star-reviews-for-$6

Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is also the only day to save 50% on select products from Eva NYC and Bedhead. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

Eva NYC Shampoos and Conditioners

Eva NYC styling products are amazing. The Mane Magic 10-in-1 Conditioner has 13,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper sharing, “I’m obsessed with this conditioner it makes my hair feel like literal silk. I can’t believe it’s so cheap! It’s doing incredible things for my hair and it smells SOOO GOOD.”

The brand claims that this conditioner has 10 benefits: Strengthens*, Revitalizes, Reduces Frizz, Softens, Moisturizes, Nourishes, Reduces Breakage, Smooths, Increases Manageability, Healthy Look and Feel. That’s not the only great product from the brand you can get at a 50% discount.

» Read Full Article