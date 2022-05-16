ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-save-50%-on-not-your-mother's,-ag-hair,-and-grande-cosmetics

Getty Images

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on select products from Not Your Mother’s, AG Hair, and Grande Cosmetics. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

Not Your Mother’s Naturals Products

Save 50% on the Not Your Mother’s Naturals Products, including the Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque, which has 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. An Ulta shopper said, “Wow, I love this mask so much. I put it on after conditioning in the shower for ~5 minutes before washing out and it leaves my 3c curls feeling silky soft with well-defined curls and lots of bounce. Amazing product, smells good also.”

There are so many great conditioners,

