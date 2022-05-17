ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-deals-starting-at-$4-from-living-proof,-biolage,-and-sebastian

Getty Images

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on select products from Living Proof, Biolage, and Sebastian. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream

This styling cream conditions your strands, decreases frizz, and blocks humidity without weighing your hair down, according to the brand.

An Ulta shopper called this “a miracle in a bottle for fine hair,” elaborating, “I love summer but hate Kentucky’s humidity and they way it destroys my hair as soon as I step outside. Bye, bye frizz head. This stuff works wonders for fine hair. Lightweight, smells great, and my hair looks (and stays looking) like it never has before. It’s love,

