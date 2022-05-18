Menu
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Sale 2022: Deals Starting at $7 From Klorane, BioSilk, and Blondme

May 18, 2022
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on select products from Klorane, BioSilk, and Blondme. Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

BioSilk Products

The BioSilk Silk Therapy Original is just such a staple product. It repairs, smooths, adds shine, and protects the hair, according to the brand. An Ulta shopper wrote, “The GOAT. My mom used this on my hair 15 years ago and I still use it after every shower. I have very thick hair and I need about a quarter size but so worth the money.”

Today, there are 11, bestselling, highly effective BioSilk products on sale for 50% off today.

BLONDME Products

Preserve and enhance your blonde with this line of products.

