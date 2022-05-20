ulta-gorgeous-hair-sale-2022:-$3-deals-from-bumble-and-bumble,-fekkai,-kitsch,-conair,-and-more-today

Getty Images

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great flash sales at Ulta. The Gorgeous Hair Event is happening today through May 28, with different markdowns on their best-selling shampoos, conditioners, styling products, hair tools, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

You can save 50% on the Sebastian Drench Products, KITSCH Satin Pillowcase, Conair InfinitiPRO Luxe Series Full Body & Shine Pro Dryer, Bumble and Bumble Products, FEKKAI Apple Cider Detox Products, and Olivia Garden Essentials Brushes.

Check out today’s deals at Ulta to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices), and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today’s Steals

KITSCH Satin Pillowcase-

Your hair and skin will thank you when you switch from a cotton pillowcase to a satin one. The material doesn’t absorb excess moisture, which helps your hair and skin stay hydrated, according to the brand. It’s gentle on your hair and skin, tames frizz, reduces hair breakage, and prevents facial creases and acne. It’s also nice and gentle on the eyebrows and eyelashes.

