Ulta Love Your Skin Sale: Save 50% On Peter Thomas Roth, BareMinerals & Grande Cosmetics

January 5, 2022
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to UltaUlta’s Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there’s just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you’ve been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Peter Thomas Roth, bareMinerals, and Grande Cosmetics. Check out the products that are on sale below… before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This gel cleanses pores, exfoliates, and diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also a great makeup remover, emulsifying oils without stripping your skin. You’ll get brighter, youtful, smooth skin when you incorporate the Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel into your routine.

An Ulta shopper raved, “Unlike other face washes this one does not dry my skin out and gives visible anti aging benefits. I definitely tried just about every thing in the book and this one wins for me!

