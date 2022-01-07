Menu
Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $10: Save 50% On St. Tropez, COSRX, Bobbi Brown & Kinship

January 7, 2022
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP. 

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there’s just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you’ve been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals (starting at $10) on products from St. Tropez, COSRX, Bobbi Brown, and Kinship.

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse

Say goodbye to spray tan-stained sheets and towels. This invisible self-tanner from St. Tropez doesn’t transfer, it’s streak-free, and you don’t even need to rinse it. You can put it on before bed and wake up to a beautiful, natural-looking tan that lasts for days.

An Ulta shopper raved, “I don’t normally write reviews but I finished this entire bottle and will be buying again.

 » Read Full Article

