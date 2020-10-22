unilever-launches-phase-2-of-united-for-america-program

This week we, unfortunately, reached another milestone in our battle with the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University’s data, the global death toll from COVID-19 has now surpassed one million. In the United States alone, there have been more than 219,000 fatalities due to the virus. In addition to the loss of life, Americans have experienced record-breaking unemployment, and according to the Washington Post, the pandemic has triggered the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history.

Communities of color—many of which were already struggling pre pandemic—have been the hardest hit. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color. And yet, as we all struggle to figure a new normal during these uncertain times, there are those individuals who are stepping up to help mitigate some of the coronavirus’ economic effects.

Terry Thomas, EVP for Unilever U.S., spoke to BET.com about the second phase of the company’s United for America campaign, which is now focused around rebuilding those communities which were most impacted by the pandemic.

BET.com: Can you please give us an overview of Unilever’s latest initiatives to support communities during the pandemic?

Terry Thomas: I’m super excited to talk to you about our United for America campaign, which is in its second phase. The first phase was centered around relief when COVID first started, and now we’re moving into our second phase, which is around rebuilding. To rebuild, we believe that it’s critical that we partner with some of our largest retailers, [Dollar General, Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, HEB, and others] nationally to target vulnerable groups specifically. We’re targeting cash strapped families,

