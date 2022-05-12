unpacking-kendall-jenner-and-scott-disick's-explosive-fight-on-the-kardashians

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

You know what’s not cute jeans? Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick fighting.

Ever since the first teaser dropped for The Kardashians in March, we’ve been bracing ourselves for a blow up between Kendall and Scott. And, on the May 12 episode, we found out what exactly caused the unexpected falling-out between the typically close pair.

While Scott—who was feeling left out following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement—confronted Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner about his invitation status for Thanksgiving dinner, he also called out Kendall for not inviting him to her birthday celebration.

“I didn’t really invite anyone to my birthday,” the supermodel responded. “It was empty.”

As Scott pressed that “everybody came,” Kendall doubled down, noting that neither Kris nor sister Kourtney attended the bash. However, as Scott clarified that he was talking about her intimate birthday dinner not her formal birthday party at a club, Kendall realized her error.

“Literally, only Kourtney and Travis came,” she responded. “That wasn’t a party.”

Still hurt, Scott hit back, “Never in a million years would Kendall not invite me to a birthday dinner.”

While Kris tried to defend that it wasn’t “a birthday dinner,” Kendall owned up to the fact that the meal was, in fact, to celebrate her birthday. In turn, Scott asked point blank, “So, why wasn’t I invited to that?”

According to Kendall, the dinner was just for her friends, plus Kris, Kourtney and Travis. “You invited everybody but me?” he retorted.

“Just ’cause Kourt was going to be there,” Kendall responded.

