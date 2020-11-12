usher-shares-first-photo-of-newborn-daughter-sovereign

Published 6 hours ago

Usher is giving his fans a lot more info about his newborn baby daughter, Sovereign.

On Wednesday (November 11), the singer joined Ellen DeGeneres to speak about his little one and revealed she was born early.

“She came out early,” he told DeGeneres during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.”

Usher continued: “It’s funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she’s pulling the thing, like, ‘Pull me outta here, it’s time to go!.’”

Later via his Instagram account, Usher posted a picture of Sovereign and wrote that today was supposed to be the day she was due.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign … today was the day I thought you would arrive,” he captioned a picture of his newborn. “You had a different plan … #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan “Life happens when you’re making other plans.” Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho.”

Usher announced Sovereign’s arrival also via Instagram on September 30, six days after his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to their first child together. He’s also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

