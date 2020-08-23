vanessa-bryant-admits-she’s-been-‘completely-broken’-by-kobe-&-gigi’s-deaths-in-heartbreaking-birthday-tribute

See Message

August 23, 2020 12:11PM EDT

Vanessa Bryant left many emotional when she posted a touching message about her late husband Kobe on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday.

Sunday, August 23, was a rough day for millions of Kobe Bryant‘s fans as well as his friends and loved ones. Social media was lit up with endless Happy Birthday messages for him with many also bringing up his wife Vanessa Bryant and their four daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri, in their tributes. Vanessa broke her silence on the matter in a lengthy Instagram message next to a photo of them cuddled up. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she began. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh.”

Vanessa Bryant tribute to her late husband Kobe. Credit: Instagram

She went on to talk about all the things she still “thinks” about him since his passing like his “tenderness” and “patience”. The post got more and more emotional as Vanessa talked about how much she missed him and Gianna but is trying to remain resilient through all the sadness. “As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters shine a little brighter,” she wrote.

Her words continued to tug on the heartstrings of many as she revealed how she wanted to go first before him so that she didn’t have to feel the “heartache” she’s experiencing. Her words ended on a high note where she thanked him for showing her “what real love is” while once again talking about missing her “thoughtful princess” Gianna.

