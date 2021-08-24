vanessa-bryant-pens-tribute-to-kobe-for-43rd-birthday

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 23, 2021 / 09:27 PM

Vanessa Bryant is honoring Kobe for what would be his 43rd birthday.

Via Instagram, the Laker legend’s wife posted a throwback picture of them kissing, accompanied by an NBA Finals trophy, and the caption,” Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43.”

Several in the comment section provided their own messages, including Kelly Rowland, who typed in six red heart emojis. Ciara also commented with a few heart emojis.

On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when the father and daughter, along with seven other passengers including Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a fatal crash.

Vanessa and Kobe married in April 2001 and were also parents to Natalia, 18, Bianka 4, and Capri, 2.

