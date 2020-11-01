Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Dress Up For Halloween — See Pics

See Pics

November 1, 2020 1:44AM EDT

Happy Halloween! It’s time for ghosts, goblins, creeps, candy, and some of your favorite stars dressing up! From Vanessa Hudgens to Kelly Ripa, check out all these celebrity Halloween costumes!

Boo! It’s Halloween, the most wonderful time of the year for everyone whose heart bleeds black and orange. It’s the time of Hocus Pocus, of scary music, and, if you’re like Kylie Jenner, going all out with the Halloween decorations. While the 2020 spooky season is unlike any other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not stopping some of your favorite celebrities from dressing up. After all, Halloween is all about wearing scary masks, so why not incorporate some PPE in your Trick-or-Treating getup? It’s the best way to stay safe, so you don’t have to social distance yourself from some candy.

Some celebs, like Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Hudgins, and Bella Thorne, couldn’t wait for the 31st to dress up and shared their costumes ahead of the holiday. Others decided to wait until it was Halloween proper to show off their outfits. It’s bound to be a scream of a Halloween, so check out all the outfits below.

Vanessa Hudgens

“THE BLACK WIDOW,” Vannessa Hudgens captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram on Oct. 9. The 31-year-old High School Musical alum was one of the first major stars to get in the Halloween mood. In the photo, she looked like an R. A. Maguire painting come to life. With a Vampira-inspired corset and a look that could kill, Vanessa’s outfit was the perfect way to get into the Halloween mood.

» Read Full Article